ANS Seeks PM Intervention Over PM Shri School Land Dispute in Assam’s Amguri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) has written to the Prime Minister of India, requesting an investigation into the land documents of the 794 No. Kisturchand Agarwala Nagar Primary School, recently upgraded to a Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM Shri) School.

According to the ANS, the school is located on plot no. 618, owned by the Central Government's Railway Department, and does not have its own land records. This situation reportedly prevents the use of PM Shri funds for construction, as the Railway Department has not granted permission for development on the site.

The letter urges the government to review the upgrade process, halt the release of funds under the PM Shri scheme, and consider delisting the school until the land issues are resolved. ANS has attached relevant documents from the Revenue Circle Officer's office to support their request.

The matter raises questions about compliance with PM Shri guidelines, which mandate that schools must have their own land to receive central government funding.

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