Golaghat: PM SHRI Bokial High School earns praise from central delegation

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: In a significant boost to the State’s education sector, a Central Government inspection team led by Manisha Saxena, IRS, Joint Director, Government of India, recently visited PM SHRI Bokial High School in the Jackson Grant area of Golaghat district and praised the institution for its remarkable transformation.

The school holds the distinction of being the only State government school in Golaghat district selected for this round of intensive national-level assessment under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Scheme.

The central delegation conducted a comprehensive performance audit of the school using an extensive PM SHRI inspection checklist covering more than 100 indicators related to infrastructure, safety, environmental sustainability, and the overall learning environment.

The assessment covered key parameters including school infrastructure and campus safety, entry gate and signage, accessibility of approach roads, electricity and lighting facilities, drinking water supply and quality monitoring, sanitation and waste management systems, and eco-friendly campus practices.

Officials also reviewed green initiatives such as tree plantation, kitchen and herbal gardens, composting units, wastewater drainage systems, and environmental awareness messages under Mission LiFE.

Inside the campus, the team evaluated classroom cleanliness, availability of desks and benches, educational wall displays, ventilation and lighting, and the use of BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) concepts. Facilities such as the library, science laboratory, computer and ICT labs, playground, and sports materials were also examined.

Special emphasis was placed on student safety and inclusivity, including the availability of fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, emergency contact displays, ramps and accessible toilets for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), and handwashing facilities linked to Mid-Day Meal services.

The delegation further assessed vocational education activities, guest lectures, field visits, career guidance sessions, self-defence training for girls, and the use of teaching-learning materials in classrooms.

Officials expressed particular appreciation for the school’s Atal Tinkering Lab and ICT-enabled smart classrooms, which promote innovation, practical learning, and digital literacy among students in a rural setting.

Headmaster-in-charge Jogen Ch. Gogoi expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating that the appreciation from the central team would further motivate the staff to strengthen rural education standards.

Also Read: Assam: Golaghat's PM SHRI Bokial High School to Host Ex-Students' Convention on March 21-22