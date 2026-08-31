APCC Accuses Akhil Gogoi of Violating Alliance Principles, Allegedly Helping BJP Through Anti-Congress Remarks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi over his recent remarks against the Congress, accusing him of violating alliance principles and allegedly working in favour of the ruling BJP.

Addressing a joint press conference, APCC Media and Communication Department chairman Bedabrat Bora and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur criticised Gogoi and demanded that he refrain from interfering in Congress affairs.

Bora said Congress leaders, including APCC president and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and former Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, have been working on the ground to provide flood relief and rehabilitate affected families. He alleged that Gogoi had benefited politically from Congress support in the Sivasagar Assembly election.

Bora also accused Gogoi of ignoring Gaurav Gogoi’s flood-related activities, including his visit to flood-hit areas of Jorhat and Sivasagar and his demand in Parliament for an Rs 10,000-crore flood assistance package for Assam. He alleged that Gogoi’s attacks were aimed at helping the BJP ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

Borthakur said Congress had maintained restraint because Raijor Dal was an alliance partner but claimed Gogoi had “crossed all limits” by calling Congress a “duplicate opposition.” She demanded an unconditional apology from him.

She questioned why Gogoi was focusing on Gaurav Gogoi’s footwear instead of raising issues concerning flood victims, including the government-promised Rs 15,000 relief.

Borthakur further accused Gogoi of avoiding key issues such as drug trafficking, alleged irregularities in flood relief, closure of vernacular schools and environmental concerns in Upper Assam.

The Congress leaders urged Gogoi to refrain from what they described as opportunistic politics and warned that continued attacks on the Congress could damage opposition unity in Assam.

Also Read: Sivasagar Flood Relief Row: 8 FIRs Filed Against MLA Akhil Gogoi Amid BJP-Raijor Dal Clash