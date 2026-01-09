APCC alleges BJP-Election Commission of India nexus in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging large-scale irregularities and a “dangerous conspiracy to steal votes” during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral rolls in Assam.

The Congress leaders announced that the party, along with other opposition parties, will submit a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam on January 9, demanding immediate corrective measures. They will also seek a forensic investigation into the controversial video conference episode involving BJP state president Dilip Saikia.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhavan, Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora accused the BJP government of colluding with the Election Commission to manipulate voter lists, drawing parallels with alleged electoral irregularities in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka.

MP Rakibul Hussain alleged that while the Election Commission claimed the SSR would follow the standard annual revision process, the ground reality was starkly different. He said Booth Level Supervisors (BLS) was kept uninformed while Booth Level Officers (BLOs) prepared draft electoral rolls, leading to confusion and irregularities in the claims and objections process. He further alleged large-scale misuse of Forms 6, 7 and 8.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has no faith in the people of Assam. That is why a single person has been allowed to file objections against multiple voters, which is completely against Election Commission rules,” Hussain said, adding that only individual objections are legally permissible. He also alleged that political parties were not being informed weekly about claims and objections, as mandated by ECI guidelines. Former MP Ripun Bora, meanwhile, accused the BJP of reducing the Election Commission to a “puppet.” He said there is no reliable mechanism to seek corrections in the draft electoral rolls published on December 27, claiming there is hardly any difference between that draft and the electoral roll published on January 1, 2026.

Also Read: Congress manifesto committee members visit Nagaon