Congress manifesto committee members visit Nagaon to seek public suggestions

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The manifesto committee members of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by Ripun Bora, visited Nagaon on Monday with a view to interact with civic bodies and individuals to gather suggestions to prepare a people’s manifesto.

Bora was accompanied by former Minister Atuwa Munda, MLA Nurul Huda, State Mahila Congress chief Mira Barthakur, DCC President Runumoni Bora, and others. During the visit, the committee members met representatives of various civic bodies and collected suggestions at a close door meeting at Nagaon tourist lodge. The key attendants were Nagaon Muktijuddha Sanmilan, Nagaon Medicine Dealer Association, District Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilan, Nagaon District Cooperative Milk Producing Union, Nagaon Nagarik Sabha, Lachit Sena, AAMSU, Uttar-Pub Parivahan Santha, Garia-Maria-Deshi Jatiya Parishad, Nagaon Traders’ Association, Jamiat, Sachetan Nagarik Mancha, Nagaon Gana Natya Sangha, Nagaon Lekhak-Lekhika-Kabi Sammelan, senior citizens, social workers of Nagaon, as well as other individuals and organizations.

Addressing a press conference, Ripun Bora expressed that this time, the Congress manifesto would be prepared on the basis of people’s advice.

Replying to media queries, Bora said that Congress had been creating awareness of the BJP government’s anti-people policies in the nooks and corners of the state. Denying Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegation regarding trading of Congress party tickets to fight the upcoming Assam assembly polls, Bora said that the CM was frightened by the current support for the Opposition in Assam, led by Congress.

