STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation comprising members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) on Friday visited the office of the Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) and submitted a memorandum along with a written report regarding the recent explosive allegations levelled by a tribal woman against Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Deputy Speaker Dr. Habe Teron. The delegation demanded the Commission's immediate intervention and necessary action in this sensitive matter, besides calling for a judicial inquiry into the entire incident.

Meanwhile, the delegation alleged that when they visited the Commission's office to submit the memorandum. No responsible official or staff member was present at the office at the time to receive the document. As a result, the delegation had to wait for a considerable period before finally managing to submit the memorandum after a staff member arrived.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami said, "Today, our delegation came to submit a memorandum to the Women's Commission, but there was nobody present in the office to receive it. This is how the Women's Commission is functioning at present. We had to wait for a long time, and it was only after someone arrived that we could finally submit the memorandum."

The delegation also included APCC Administrative General Secretary Bipul Gogoi, Organisational General Secretary Ramanna Baruah, State General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan, former MLAs Shivamani Bora and Nandita Das, and former MLAs Binanda Saikia and Satyabrata Kalita and others.