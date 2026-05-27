APCC Chief Gaurav Gogoi Backs GU Students’ Protest, Urges Assam Govt to Roll Back ‘Unprecedented’ Fee Increase

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has strongly criticised the reported hike in admission and other fees at Gauhati University, accusing the Assam government of ignoring the concerns of students and placing a burden on middle-class and economically weaker families.

In a statement on the ongoing fee issue, Gogoi said that during his visits to several universities across Assam, he interacted with students and observed that rising admission fees, along with other challenges in higher education, have placed a severe financial burden on students. He said he had repeatedly raised the issue but alleged that the Assam government remained focused only on publicity and headline-driven politics.

Referring to the protests staged by students at Gauhati University on Monday against the "unprecedented increase" in admission and other fees, Gogoi said students are demanding immediate action from the university administration to ensure affordable education and a reduction in fees.

He said such excessive fee hikes reflect a disturbing reality that higher education in Assam is gradually becoming inaccessible to thousands of middle-class and poor families, turning it into a privilege available only to a wealthy section of society.

Targeting the BJP-led government under Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gogoi alleged that despite repeatedly promising to secure Assam's future, the government has become disconnected from the real problems faced by students. Instead of making education affordable, he said, it has turned universities into a financial burden for ordinary Assamese families.

Gogoi further noted that Assam's youth are already grappling with unemployment, question paper leak controversies, and weaknesses in the education system. He said adding the burden of increased admission fees is unacceptable.

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