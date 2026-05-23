Gauhati University gets AICTE nod for integrated M. Tech courses

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to introduce two five-year Integrated M.Tech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering and Information Technology from the 2026–27 academic session.

The programmes, to be offered by the Department of Information Technology, received an approved intake of 40 students each and will also admit foreign students. Designed in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the courses will award a B.Tech degree after four years and an M.Tech degree after the fifth year.

The programmes will include Honours options in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Data Science. Students will progress to the M.Tech phase without any additional entrance examination.

Admissions will be conducted through JEE and Assam CEE scores, with applications already open. University officials said the programmes would strengthen advanced technological education and support the growing demand for skilled professionals in emerging digital technologies.

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