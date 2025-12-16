APCC moves National Human Rights Commission over Assam Evictions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), alleging large-scale human rights violations during eviction and demolition drives targeting the Miya Muslim community in different parts of Assam.

In a complaint addressed to the NHRC Chairperson, APCC general secretary and senior spokesperson Imdad Hussain accused the state government, of carrying out “illegal and discriminatory” demolitions of houses belonging to Indian citizens from the Miya Muslim community. The APCC claimed the actions violate constitutional safeguards and Supreme Court guidelines.

The complaint alleged that the eviction drives are politically motivated and aimed at polarizing communities ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections. It further cited several public statements attributed to the Chief Minister, both in the media and on the floor of the Assembly, which the Congress said were derogatory and communal in nature.

According to the APCC, repeated references allegedly labelling Muslims as “Bangladeshis” have harmed communal harmony and created fear among minority communities. The party also referred to a recent incident in which around 54 persons from the Muslim community were reportedly sent to Bangladesh, but were not accepted by Bangladeshi authorities—an episode the Congress said establishes their Indian citizenship even as their homes were demolished.

The memorandum argued that if the state suspects illegal immigration, it must follow due legal process and diplomatic channels, instead of resorting to demolitions that affect poor and marginalized residents. It further alleged that people from the Muslim community are facing financial, mental and physical harassment in Upper Assam and other regions of the state.

Seeking urgent intervention, the APCC urged the NHRC to conduct an immediate and impartial inquiry into the eviction drives, direct the Assam government to halt what it termed illegal actions, ensure compensation and rehabilitation for affected families, and remind public officials of their constitutional duty to protect all citizens equally and maintain communal harmony.

