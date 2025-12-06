Peaceful eviction drive clears 38 bighas of encroached land in Rupahihat Bhakatgaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As part of the Assam Government's ongoing efforts to free government land and reserved forest areas from encroachment, the Nagaon district administration and police administration in a joint venture, conducted another massive eviction drive at Rupahihat Bhakatgaon under the Samaguri revenue circle on Friday.

The drive, which began at 8 am, aimed to clear approximately 38 bighas of land in a grazing reserve area from encroachment.

The land in question had been occupied by 86 families who had built houses and were living there illegally. A month ago, the Samaguri revenue circle officer had issued notices to the encroachers, directing them to vacate the premises. Many of the encroachers had already left the area after receiving the notice.

During the drive, around 100 houses, including both pucca and kutcha structures, were demolished. The eviction drive was carried out peacefully, with approximately 400 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. District officials, including District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, and other senior officials from the district administration and police, were present during the eviction drive.

