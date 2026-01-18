APCC president Gaurav Gogoi launches campaign in Lower Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday launched the party’s election outreach in Lower Assam, beginning with a series of padayatras and public programmes in the Nalbari district on the occasion of Silpi Divas.

Gogoi returned to Assam after holding meetings with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Upon his arrival in Nalbari, he sought blessings at Shri Shri Hari Mandir before proceeding to Rajiv Bhawan, where he paid floral tributes to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Gogoi said he had come to Nalbari with a renewed resolve to build a “Bor Axom” (Greater Assam). He stated that the people of Assam have begun uniting with a new determination ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Criticizing the BJP-led state government, Gogoi alleged widespread misgovernance, claiming that development and resources had been concentrated in the hands of a few. He accused the government of failing to protect land rights of farmers and neglecting issues such as education, employment, healthcare and land security for ordinary citizens. “The people want relief from this system,” he said, adding that leaders who left the Congress to join the BJP would ultimately weaken the ruling party.

Gogoi also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, stating that the state’s pressing issues remain floods and erosion. He questioned the utilization of Rs 7,000 crore for projects such as the Kaziranga Corridor, suggesting that the amount could have been better spent on strengthening embankments and preventing floods. He further raised concerns over the environmental impact of long-term infrastructure projects, including elevated corridors, and demanded transparency on studies related to their effect on wildlife and water systems.

On the occasion of Silpi Divas, Gogoi urged the Prime Minister to recognize Assam’s cultural icons, specifically demanding the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on noted singer and cultural figure Zubeen Garg. He noted that during previous visits, the Prime Minister had neither mentioned Zubeen Garg nor visited Zubeen Khetra, and said an announcement on Silpi Divas would be a fitting tribute.

As part of his visit, Gogoi also paid homage at the residence of Nalbariratna and eminent literary figure late Dr. Basanta Kumar Bhattacharyya. He visited the homes of several prominent personalities in Nalbari and undertook a nearly seven-kilometre-long padayatra towards the Tihu constituency, where he addressed an election meeting. In the afternoon, he participated in multiple programmes in Barkhetri.

