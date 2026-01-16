APCC president Gaurav Gogoi hits out at Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi today strongly criticized Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s remarks on the issue of granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities, Gogoi said at a press conference held in New Delhi today, “Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the six communities will not be granted ST status before the Assembly elections. Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma to say this? Who is he to decide that the six communities will not be granted ST status before the elections? Will he take the decision? This is a law under the central government.”

The APCC president also raised several questions directed at the Assam government regarding the information submitted to a Singapore court in connection with the death of Assam’s beloved artiste Zubeen Garg. Referring to the statement made by the investigating authority of Singapore in court that Zubeen Garg’s death was a natural one, even after a team of Assam Police had visited Singapore and held discussions with the local police, Gogoi questioned, “Now the question is—whom should the people of Assam believe? The Government of Singapore or Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma?”

He said that the representative of the Singapore Government has clearly stated that Zubeen Garg’s death was a natural death. In contrast, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly stated publicly, and even on the floor of the Assembly, that Zubeen Garg was murdered. In this context, Gogoi asked, “Whom should the people of Assam believe?” He further questioned why there is no match between the statements of the two governments.

Meanwhile, responding to questions about former AAMSU leader Rezaul Karim Sarkar quitting the Congress just two days after joining, Gogoi said that if one looks at the sequence of events, about 90 per cent of the statements made on the day of his joining were related to Barak Valley–Assam issues. He said Rezaul Karim’s attempt to compare Sivasagar and Dhubri was wrong and inappropriate. Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia had said the same, and Gogoi said he supported Saikia’s view. He added that both he and Saikia had advised caution in making public statements. Later, Rezaul Karim left the party following his conscience and submitted his resignation letter, a press release said.

Also Read: Speak after Careful Thought in Public: Gaurav Gogoi to Rezaul Karim Sarkar