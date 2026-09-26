APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, others detained during protest against CEC in Guwahati

SIR row

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi was among around several Congress leaders and workers detained by Assam Police on Friday during a protest in Guwahati demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The detention was reported by multiple news outlets covering the protest.

The protest was part of the Congress's nationwide agitation against what the party described as irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged "vote theft". The party also demanded an independent review of changes and decisions relating to electoral rolls during Kumar's tenure.

The Assam Congress organised a rally from its state headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan, with protesters marching towards Janata Bhawan. The protesters raised slogans such as "Vote chor, gaddi chhod" (Vote thief, vacate the seat), "Gyanesh Kumar Murdabad", "Gyanesh Kumar resign", "Election Commission of India Murdabad", "Gyanesh Kumar chor hai, chor hai", "BJP Go Back", "Modi Sarkar Hoshiyar", "Amit Shah Murdabad", "BJP hatao, Desh bachao", and "Attacks on democracy will not be tolerated" reverberated through the streets.

Police had erected barricades near Rajiv Bhawan to prevent the protesters from proceeding further. When the protesters attempted to cross the barricades, police detained Gogoi and several other Congress leaders and workers. They were reportedly taken to the 10th Assam Police Battalion camp at Kahilipara.

Addressing the protesters before his detention, Gogoi demanded the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and legal action against him, alleging that the Election Commission had failed to protect citizens' voting rights. His demand for Kumar's resignation and legal action was also reported by national media.

"Today, Gyanesh Kumar has done the work of a traitor, and he is not alone. He is backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Gogoi alleged. He said the Congress would continue its agitation despite the detentions, alleging that the country's democratic system was under threat.

"The Election Commission, a prime pillar of democracy, has attacked the people's rights. It has attacked their voting rights. Therefore, Gyanesh Kumar should resign," Gogoi said.

The APCC president also alleged that people had lost confidence in elections held since 2023 and linked the issue to what the Congress has termed "vote theft".

The protest also came ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. Referring to the upcoming election, Gogoi said any alleged irregularity in the conduct of the bypoll, including by the returning officer, would eventually come to light.

"The way Gyanesh Kumar is in the news across the nation, everybody now knows. If anything illegal happens in the Nagaon bypoll, which will also come out publicly. No one can hide it," he said.

The Congress had directed its state units across the country to hold demonstrations demanding action against the CEC and an independent review of electoral roll-related decisions. The Assam Congress had indicated that the agitation could be expanded to constituencies and district-level centres across the State if, according to the party, adequate measures were not taken to ensure transparency and impartiality in the electoral process.

Notably, more than a hundred leaders and party workers participated in today's protest, including Assam Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury, senior Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia, Ripun Bora, Abdul Khaleque, Nilamani Sen Deka, Pranatee Phukan, Diganta Barman, Nandita Das, Pradyut Bhuyan, Kamrup District Congress President Pranjit Choudhury, and spokesperson Gopal Sharma.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Urges ECI to Intervene in Nagaon Lok Sabha Bye-Election