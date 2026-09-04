Gaurav Gogoi Urges ECI to Intervene in Nagaon Lok Sabha Bye-Election

Guwahati: Today, Congress MP from Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to urgently intervene in the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, raising concerns over the resignation of Nagaon District Commissioner Debasish Sharma .

In a social media post on Twitter, Gogoi alleged that Sharma, while serving as DC-cum-District Election Officer (DEO), had overseen several sensitive aspects of the electoral process in recent months. He claimed that decisions taken during Sharma’s tenure could have implications for the neutrality and fairness of the forthcoming bye-election.

Gogoi called on the ECI to order an independent, time-bound inquiry into Sharma’s tenure as DC-cum-DEO.

The Congress leader also urged the poll panel to take necessary steps to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and maintain public confidence in the electoral process.

Gogoi warned that any failure by the ECI to act on the concerns could undermine public trust in the conduct and credibility of the bye-election.