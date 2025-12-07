APCC president Gaurav Gogoi seeks MEA probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi have written to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, urging a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore during the North East India Festival 2025.

In his letter, Gogoi highlighted that the festival—scheduled for September 19, 2025—was organized by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with support from the High Commission of India in Singapore. Garg passed away on the same day he was to perform at the event.

Gogoi drew attention to a statement made by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 24, 2025 in the state Assembly. The Chief Minister had stated, based on the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), that Garg’s death “was a murder,” allegedly executed by a group of individuals, with multiple accused now booked.

Significantly, one of the accused is reportedly directly associated with the organization of the North East India Festival and is linked to an organization that has received substantial payments running into several lakhs of rupees from the MEA over the years for managing cultural events.

Calling the association between the MEA and an accused in an alleged murder case “deeply troubling,” Gogoi requested the Ministry to issue a public statement clarifying its links with the person and responding to the Chief Minister’s claims.

Gogoi also criticized the decision to continue the festival on September 19–21 despite the sudden death of one of Northeast India’s biggest cultural icons, saying the event should have been postponed out of respect.

He stressed that since the festival was an official Government of India programme, it is essential that the public and Garg’s family receive full truth and justice.

