Gaurav Gogoi Highlights NH-37 Woes; Gadkari Promises Quick Fix

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, today raised concerns over the ‘poor quality’ of the NH-37 stretch between Jorhat and Dibrugarh in Assam, urging Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to take urgent corrective measures.

Gadkari assured Gogoi of prompt action to improve the condition of the highway.

Referring to a viral video of Gadkari travelling smoothly on a highway, Gogoi said Assam lacked roads of comparable quality despite regular toll collection.

“A video went viral on social media showing your car speeding on the highway. We in Assam felt jealous because there are toll gates, and we cannot drive at 100-130 km/h since the road quality is so poor. People in Assam pay tolls but do not get highways of good quality like in your videos. Especially from Jorhat to Dibrugarh, NH-37 is in a bad state. The section from Jhanji has improved after your intervention, but beyond that, the roads remain bad,” Gogoi said.

In his reply, Gadkari acknowledged the concerns and said the deterioration occurred due to heavy rainfall. “What the MP said is right. The road was damaged after the rainfall. An enquiry was also conducted, and things were rectified. I believe the road will be fine,” he said.

Gadkari announced a major shift in India’s toll collection mechanism and said that the current system would be replaced by an electronic toll system aimed at ensuring seamless movement on national highways. “This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll. Within a year, an electronic toll collection will be implemented across the country,” the minister said.

