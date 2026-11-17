STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Press Correspondents' Union (APCU), an organisation of government-registered journalists in the state, celebrated National Press Day with a day-long programme at the Dispur Press Club on Monday, marking the foundation day of the Press Council of India.

The Press Council of India began its journey on November 16, 1966. The APCU has been organising its central National Press Day celebrations in Guwahati for more than two decades.

The programme began in the morning with tributes to journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty. APCU president Swapan Kumar Rabha, central working president Mousamjyoti Baishya, general secretary Sarat Senchowa and senior journalist of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta paid homage to the departed journalists. The organisation noted that 32 journalists had lost their lives in various incidents in Assam.

A public meeting and felicitation ceremony followed, with Kamrup district committee secretary Niren Chandra Mali conducting the proceedings. The meeting was presided over by APCU president Swapan Kumar Rabha.

Senior journalist and Asomiya Pratidin sports editor Bidyut Kalita was felicitated for his contributions to sports journalism over several decades. Dainik Agradoot editor Pranjal Sen Deka could not attend the programme due to his health condition. The APCU felicitated him at his office later in the evening.

Addressing the gathering, senior journalist Prakash Mahanta suggested that the APCU set up a trust fund for journalists' welfare.

Dainik Janambhumi editor-in-chief Sanjib Kumar Phukan, who attended as a distinguished guest, spoke at length about journalism.

Dainik Bartaman Samay editor Chandra Kumar Saikia also addressed the gathering. Dispur Press Club secretary Kunjamohan Roy and several other journalists attended the programme. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by APCU general secretary Sarat Senchowa.