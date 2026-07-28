Assam Press Correspondents' Union of Udalguri district Unit forms New Committee

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Khairabari session of the Udalguri district unit of the Assam Press Correspondents' Union (APCU) concluded on Sunday with the formation of a new district committee and the presentation of the Best Organiser Award, 2026.

APCU chief adviser Abdul Khalek attended the programme as the chief guest. Dhiren Mahaliya was conferred with the Best Organiser Award, 2026, in recognition of his contribution to the organisation.

The session elected Naba Kumar Deka as president, Ganesh Deka as working president, Prafulla Kumar Boro as secretary, and Sudarshan Kalita as assistant secretary of the newly constituted Udalguri district committee.

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