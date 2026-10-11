APMC Calls for Justice and Accountability in Himashree Boro Tragedy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress (APMC) president Mira Borthakur today visited the residence of Himashree Boro. Leading a delegation of the Mahila Congress, she met the bereaved parents and expressed her deepest condolences.

Expressing profound grief over the tragic demise, Borthakur took to social media to voice her concerns. Demanding that the truth behind the incident be uncovered, she stated that collective responsibility could not end merely with offering condolences. She said it was equally critical to determine the cause of the incident, fix accountability and implement measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

In her statement shared on social media, the Congress leader remarked that it was heartbreaking to see Himashree's lifeless body return to the home she was meant to return to with joy and laughter. She noted that the family's grief and the pain of losing a loved one could not be captured in words.

Also Read: Himashree Boro Fell From Open Train Door, Died: Eyewitnesses