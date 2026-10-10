Himashree Boro Fell From Open Train Door, Died: Eyewitnesses

The mysterious death of 20-year-old Assam dancer Himashree Boro has taken a critical turn. According to preliminary Government Railway Police (GRP) inquiry reports and multiple co-passenger eyewitnesses, the B. Borooah College student tragically died after falling from an open compartment door of the running Vivek Express.

The incident occurred in the early hours of October 6, 2026, while Himashree was returning to Guwahati alone following a dance competition in Visakhapatnam. Her body was recovered beside the tracks at Tekkalipuram in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district.

Investigators noted she sustained severe head injuries when her head struck a blunt object 10 feet above the ground.

While the police emphasize an accidental fall, her family strongly suspects foul play. In her final panic-stricken phone call to a friend at 2:39 AM, Himashree reported being actively bullied and harassed by intoxicated men crowding her packed S2 sleeper coach.

Commenting on the latest updates, Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police K.V. Maheshwara Reddy stated: “We have a few more issues to verify before concluding that Himashree's death is an accident.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially requested a thorough, time-bound probe from the Union Railway Ministry to establish the exact truth.