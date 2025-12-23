Appeal to Assam CM for enhancing information at Swadih Smarak Udayan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of concerned citizens has submitted a public appeal to the Chief Minister of Assam, seeking improvements at Swadih Smarak Udayan in Dispur. While expressing gratitude to the Assam government for developing the memorial garden and for the NAMAN initiative honouring all 860 martyrs, the citizens suggested measures to further enrich visitors' understanding of Assam's history.

In their appeal, the citizens appreciated the photo gallery at Swadih Smarak Udayan, noting that it provides valuable insight into historical events and sacrifices. However, they recommended that each photograph be accompanied by the date of occurrence and a brief explanatory note. According to them, such additions would help the general public, especially younger visitors, better comprehend the context, significance and values associated with the martyrs' sacrifices.

