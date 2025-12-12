Martyrs Day observed in Demow with tribute to Assam Agitation heroes

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Demow Co-District Commissioner Office, Martyrs Day was observed at Demow Raichai Rural Stadium on Wednesday. Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of 95 No. Demow constituency, offered the swahid tarpan while the Demow co-district administration felicitated the active participants of the Assam Agitation under the Demow revenue circle in the programme. Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s ‘Swahid Pranamu Tumak’ song was sung by the people present there.

An active participant of the Assam Agitation said that they felt encouraged about this State Government initiative. Later talking to the reporters, MLA Sushanta Borgohain said that the new generation of Demow should know about the bravery of the participants of the Assam Agitation.

In the programme, Meenakshi Permey, Co-District Commissioner of Demow, Ankan Jyoti Phukan, Circle Officer of Demow revenue circle, Hiren Kumar Deka, SP of Demow co-district, assistant commissioners of Demow, BDO of Demow Development Block, Officials of Demow Revenue Circle Office, and many other dignitaries were present.

