April ended with the sounds of Dhol & Pepa in the UK

(The author is a resident of the UK, a regular columnist, and a Chartered Marketer. You can reach her at hiramoni.sarma@gmail.com)

This April, festive spirits were high in the UK as it embraced the vibrant celebrations of Rongali Bihu. With an ever-growing community of Assamese professionals and students making their home here, the scale and sophistication of these community events are impressively expanding. Although organising these festivals abroad presents challenges, including the difficulty of accessing traditional items and coordinating volunteers who often live far apart, celebrating one’s own festivals and traditions seems to hold importance when living abroad. They serve both as markers of identity and as a way to reminisce about times back home.

For ‘Probaxi Axomiyas’ who grew up celebrating Bihu in Assam, the festival’s sight, sound, and taste carry nostalgic value in their hearts. These memories grow even more precious when far from home, for, as you know, distance has a way of deepening fondness for them. It’s hardly surprising, then, that the opportunity to recreate a traditional Bihu celebration in the UK, complete with dance, songs, and food, evokes so many cherished memories. Considering that, celebrating Bihu is more than a cultural event; it’s a vital link to their homeland and a way to sustain cultural heritage across the seas. Whatever the reasons, this year’s Bihu celebrations drew both Assamese and non-Assamese guests from all across the UK in good numbers. With the arrival of spring, the trees breaking into blossom, and putting the dark days of winter behind, there was every reason for it to be a good day out.

Organised by a dedicated committee, this year’s ‘Rongali Bihu London’ was held on the 13th of April at Bourne Hall in the quaint Epsom area of Surrey, just a quick half-hour train ride from London Waterloo. Indeed, Bourne Hall turned into a little Assam for the day, with around 300 attendees gathering to celebrate Bihu. Many travelled great distances, some driving several hours, to be part of the cultural festivity. One guest said, “Distance is no barrier when it comes to dancing to the beats of Bihu and celebrating together.” This large gathering not only highlighted the growing presence of the Assamese community in the UK but also their desire to keep their cultural traditions alive and thrive abroad. From those who came from nearby areas to those who drove hours to get there, they were united by a shared cultural identity. This collective willingness and effort are a testament to the significance of such events.

Since weekdays are packed with office, school, and family commitments, community events are generally planned for the weekend. This year, as luck would have it, 13 April, the start date of Rongali Bihu, fell nicely on a Saturday. The Hall promptly opened its doors at 4 p.m., as indicated in the invitations for the guests. With ladies arriving in gorgeous Mekhela Sador and men and kids in traditional attire, the Hall transformed into a scene reminiscent of a Bihutali back in Assam. The difference is, however, that instead of the open sky vibe of Bihutali, the venue had to be in a closed hall because the UK weather wouldn’t really permit otherwise.

As the guests arrived, they were welcomed with a delightful spread of traditional Assamese jolpaan. The spread included til and narikolorpitha, laru, and ghilapitha—tasty rice flutes and balls stuffed with sesame seeds or coconut. Complementing these were servings of doisira and gur with cream, a blend of yoghurt, flattened rice, and cane sugar, all topped with a creamy finish. The heartwarming welcome brought a taste of home to everyone who attended.

There were more treats in store for the guests, with the main attraction of Rongali Bihu London being a live performance by the popular singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah. Her presence added significant excitement to the event. Abhishruti was the guest of honour, flown in from Assam to grace the Bihu celebrations with her stunning vocal performance. One of the attendees said, “We travelled from Qatar to visit our sister in the UK for a few days. When we learned that Abhishruti was performing, we immediately changed our plans to attend Rongali Bihu in London and see her live. We feel fortunate to be here at this moment—what an amazing opportunity.”

Before Abhishruti took the spotlight, local artists warmed up the stage with a variety of performances. Celebrations like this provide an opportunity for the community to showcase their dance and singing talents, and stay connected to Assamese culture. They hold particular significance in nurturing the connection between second- and third-generation children and their Assamese roots and heritage, hence the enthusiastic participation of locals in these cultural programs. Rehearsals for these performances commenced weeks in advance, filling up weekends and building excitement for the event. One performer shared, ‘We really look forward to rehearsal time. It’s a lot of fun catching up with friends, practicing together, and all the buildup to the big day.”

The cultural festivities began with a traditional Husori performance by a group of Assamese living in the UK. Then, the little stars charmed everyone with some adorable Bihu dance moves, likely taught by the adults. A dance medley called ‘Axomire Sutalote’ with mixed old and new Assamese tunes was performed, followed by a kids’ photography and video display on beautiful Assam, titled ‘Axom Amar Rupohi Gunoru Nai Xekh,’ and then some lively Bihu ‘Xuriya Geet’ performances.These acts kept the audience hooked for over an hour, earning cheers from the crowd who were thrilled to support their friends and family.

Also, Priyanka D. Patwari, a fashion designer from Assam and the force behind the home-grown brand Ugha Ethnics, showcased a stunning exhibit of Assamese traditional attire. Accompanying her exhibition was a fashion show where students and second-generation young Assamese ladies and gentlemen modelled both her traditional and fusion outfits. Since Assamese traditional attire is not available to buy in UK shops and markets, this display was a hit, drawing plenty of attention from the guests at Bihu.

Then came the much-anticipated moment: Abhishruti Bezbaruah taking the stage, poised and ready to charm the audience with her performance. Dressed in a beautiful Mekhela Sador with kapou flowers or their closest UK equivalent, orchids, in her hair, Abhishruti exuded effortless elegance. The audience eagerly gathered, ready for the performance to start. On stage, Abhishruti was backed by a talented band from the UK. On the drums was Siemy, who has played with big names like Emma Bunton from the Spice Girls, David Bowie, and Jimmy Somerville. Siddhart Singh played the guitar, bringing his experience of accompanying Bollywood legends like Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. Saurabh, on the other hand, has shared stages with stars like Javed Ali and Suresh Wadkar, and Bikram on bass is a well-known name in the London music scene. Before starting the performance, Abhishruti led a hearty round of applause for her bandmates, acknowledging the joy of practicing and performing with such skilled musicians. She mentioned that even though the band members weren’t familiar with the lyrics or the songs, they picked up the music quickly during the last two days’ rehearsal. By sharing these insights, Abhishruti gave the audience a glimpse into the ‘behind the scenes’ details of their performance.

With years of classical vocal training to her credit, Abhishruti’s expertise in music was immediately evident as soon as she stepped onto the stage. Her impressive musical background and accolades speak volumes. Abhishruti became a Sangeet Visharad from Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyapith at just 13, flourishing under the guidance of the esteemed Padma Bhushan Guru, Pt. Rajan-Sajan Misra, and their sons, Pt. Ritesh-Rajnish Misra, from the Banaras Gharana. Her journey as a classical singer has seen her collaborate with some of the top artists and filmmakers in the country. In 2006, she made history as the first Assamese woman to win first place in the All India Radio Competition in Hindustani Classical Vocal Music. Her talent has been recognised with several awards, including the Young Talent Award of the North East from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, as well as the ‘Swar Ankur 1998’, ‘Swar Ratna 2002’, and ‘Star Singer of Ajmer 2006’. Although Hindustani classical music is her forte, Abhishruti is no stranger to other musical genres, which allows her to be both adaptable and innovative. Her career beautifully illustrates her commitment to not only preserving traditional music but also creatively pushing its boundaries.

The crowd burst into applause as Abhishruti greeted everyone with Bihu wishes and shared how thrilled she was to join the Rongali Bihu London celebration with the UK’s Probaxi Axomiyas. She started with a beautiful medley of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s folk songs, starting with the soulful “Borgeet (xunoxuno re xuro),” then weaving through tokari, jikir, Jhumur, and goalporiya lokageet. Her transitions were seamless, showcasing her creativity and the strength of her well-trained voice. The crowd went silent. For the ProbaxiAxomiyas in the audience, hearing a live performance of songs from their homeland was a rare opportunity. Abhishruti’s medley was a poignant reminder of the sounds of home.

Abhishruti rose to fame with her smash hit Bihu track ‘Roi Roi Roti,’ boasting over 5 million views on YouTube. Naturally, the audience at Rongali Bihu London eagerly anticipated her performance. When that moment arrived, many couldn’t resist rising from their seats to dance along to the beats of ‘Roi Roi.’ From little ones adorned in traditional Axomiya Mekhela Sador to those who’ve called the UK home for over half a century, everyone joined in, showcasing their share of Bihu moves. Abhishruti further delighted the crowd with her other originals, including ‘Tuhu Deeno,’ ‘Esaati Botaah,’ ‘Jhumur,’ ‘Kerumoni Thuriya,’ ‘Dighloti Dighol Paat,’ ‘Tok Dekhi Mor Gaa,’ ‘Axom DeshorBaagisare Suwali,’ ‘Maijaan,’ and more. The energy in the room kept soaring as she performed.

As it often goes with great performances, the audience was left wanting more as time ticked away. True to the saying, “saving the best for last,” Abhishruti launched into a series of traditional Jura Naam to end her performance. And as she began, the magic started. The audience wholeheartedly participated, singing along and getting swept up in the growing energy. It was a vibrant, yet nostalgic finale to the performance, wrapping up the celebration on a joyful note.

Next up was the sumptuous part of the evening: a home-cooked Assamese meal was laid out for everyone who attended. Bilahi MasorTenga (fish with tomato gravy), Juit Pura Pitika (roasted mash in Assamese style), Tilor Bota (sesame paste), and Bilahir Ombol (tomato chutney) were served, to name a few. Each traditional delicacy was lovingly prepared at home, offering authentic flavours that can’t be found in local eateries. It was a feast that rekindled fond memories of home, making guests feel a little closer to Assam, right there in that moment.

The wholesome celebrations by the Rongali Bihu London made sure that the Assamese community in the UK could savour the essence of their traditional festivals, despite the geographical distance from their homeland. Those who voluntarily devoted countless hours, sacrificing weekends and spare time, amidst their busy work lives and family commitments, deserve recognition for ensuring the success of the event.

As this year’s festivities gradually fade away, Axomiyas in the UK eagerly await next year’s Bihu, anticipating the opportunity to once again immerse themselves in the joyous celebrations and cultural pride that this festival unfailingly bestows.

Here’s to keeping the festive spirits alive!

