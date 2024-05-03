66th Rongali Bihu celebration by Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan underway

LAKHIMPUR: The 66th celebration of Rongali Bihu by Lakhimpur Kendriya Raingali Bihu Sanmilan has been underway in a festive environment at North Lakhimpur Boys’ Government HS School playground since Tuesday. During the past three days, the five-day-long event has witnessed a big number of cultural enthusiasts along with common people of Lakhimpur, irrespective of caste and creed, language and religion which has disseminated the message of communal harmony, integration and solidarity.

As per agenda of the event a drawing competition was organized among the students on Wednesday morning. The competition was inaugurated by Biswamohan Bhuyan, the Principal of Collage, North Lakhimpur. Then the extemporary speech competition was inaugurated by senior journalist Nabiul Hussain at 10.30 pm. It was followed by several events of traditional games competition and it was inaugurated by Dandi Tamuli Phukan at 1 pm. The ‘Bihuwa’ competition was inaugurated by Bor Bihuwa Jagat Bora. The Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan has organized the ‘Bihuwa’ competition for the first time this year. In the evening, a ‘Xaru Bihuwati’ competition was held. In the ‘Bihuwa’ competition, Sanju Bora won first prize, Nishant Gogoi secured second prize and Akash Saikia grabbed the third prize.

On the other hand, poem recitation competition was organized at 10:00 am on Thursday and it was inaugurated by teacher Bedanta Hazarika. Professor Diganta Kalita of North Lakhimpur University inaugurated the debate competition while folk cultural artiste Naren Saikia inaugurated the Diha-Nam competition. Vocal artiste Meena Kumari Rajkhowa inaugurated the nuptial song recitation competition. Prominent vocal artiste Pratap Sarmah took part in the cultural function held in the evening. It was followed by the State-level Bor Bihuwoti competition which was inaugurated by Lakhimpur Commerce College Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika.

Also Read: Assam: Mishap claims one in Jamugurihat

Also Watch: