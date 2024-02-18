APSC cash-for-job scam: Gauhati High Court grants bail to Rakesh Das

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has granted bail to suspended officer Rakesh Das, who was arrested in connection with the APSC’s cash-for-job scam. The former Assistant Employment Officer was granted bail on Saturday.

Rakesh Das has been in jail custody since 30 November 2023, in connection with Dibrugarh P.S. Case No. 936/2016, registered under Sections 7/13(1)(a)(b)(d)(2) of the PC Act read with Section 120[B]/420 of the IPC and added Section 463/468/471/477(A)/201 of the IPC.

“The allegation against the accused, as revealed by the forwarding report, is that he has obtained the job of the Assam Government by adopting unlawful means in collusion with arrested accused Rakesh Kumar Paul and other officials of APSC. Also, it appears that he has used illegal means to increase his marks in CCE-2013 by inserting a fake answer script into his original answer script,” stated the order. It was revealed during the investigation that he obtained the job with the Assam Government by adopting unlawful means in collusion with arrested accused Rakesh Kumar Paul and other officials of the APSC. Also, it appeared that he had used illegal means to increase his marks in CCE-2013 by inserting a fake answer script into his original answer script.

Rakesh Das was ordered to furnish a bond of Rs 50,000 only, with one surety of like amount, to the satisfaction of the Special Judge, Assam, against his bail.

