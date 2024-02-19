APSC: Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination 2023 scheduled for March 17

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In an official notification from the Assam Public Service Commission, it has been announced that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination for the year 2023 is set to take place on March 17, 2024. The examination will be conducted across 32 district headquarters, including prominent locations such as Amingaon, Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivasagar, and Sonari. Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and Guwahati.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, www.apsc.nic.in, for updates on the status of their applications and the availability of e-admission certificates. The website will provide information and details on the application status, allowing candidates to download their e-admission certificates in due course.

Also Read: Assam: Pritishmita Bhuyan felicitated for cracking APSC