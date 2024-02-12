Assam: Pritishmita Bhuyan felicitated for cracking APSC

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a public meeting convened by the Kusumtola Development Committee, in collaboration with an NGO, OREO, at the conference hall of the Kusumtola Anchalik HS School near here today with Biswajyoti Hazarika in the chair, Pritishmita Bhuyan, who brought laurels to Kusumtola by cracking the APSC examination, was felicitated by more than twenty organizations of the greater Kusumtola area. She was felicitated with a gamosa, a citation, a japi, a cheleng chador, and a bunch of books. The meeting was addressed by Ranjan Kumar Goswami, Mohan Saikia, Jyoti Bhattacharya, Bipin Chandra Nath, and Dambaru Nath, among others. Pritishmita also shared her success story in the meeting.

