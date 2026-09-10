APW Alleges Rail-Based Buffalo Syndicate Moving Cattle from Assam to Bangladesh via Meghalaya

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Public Works (APW) president Aabhijeet Sharma on Wednesday alleged that a buffalo syndicate was operating across Assam, involving the transportation of buffaloes by rail.

Addressing the media, Sharma alleged that the syndicate shifted to rail transportation after the West Bengal government stopped movement by road. He claimed that Maulana Exports Inc. — “Livestock-Soap Oils-Pet”, a Murshidabad-based company, was involved in the alleged operation.

Sharma alleged that 25 buffaloes were initially brought to Rangia railway station under a Nagaland-related SOP, but claimed that the actual number was 100-150, with the animals shown as being meant for the Agriculture Department.

He further alleged that trucks transported the buffaloes from Rangia to Changsari and then through Jorabat to Meghalaya, from where they were allegedly moved towards Bangladesh.

Sharma also alleged that a political leader collected Rs 1.20 lakh per truck and claimed that one person from Hatigaon and three from Sonapur were involved in the alleged network. He demanded to seek an investigation into the allegations and take immediate steps to stop the alleged operation.

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