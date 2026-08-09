Guwahati

APW distributes LPG cylinders among flood-hit Sivasagar residents

APW distributes LPG cylinders and relief items among flood-affected families in Sivasagar, urges aid teams to provide essential household supplies.
LPG cylinders
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Public Works (APW) distributed 5-kg LPG cylinders, lighters and other essential items among flood-affected residents in Sivasagar district on Saturday.

A team led by APW president Aabhijeet Sharma visited flood-hit areas, including Kamal Chapori and Gendhela Basti, to assess the situation and distribute relief materials.

Sharma said flood-affected families also needed mosquito nets, bedcovers, beds and tin sheets apart from ration supplies. He appealed to relief teams visiting the district to provide these items, wherever possible.

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LPG cylinders
Assam Public Works
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