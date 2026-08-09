Assam down town University startup secures Rs 8 lakh APEDP grant

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Vernovate Pvt Ltd, a student startup incubated at down town Venture Labs (dtVL), the technology business incubator of Assam down town University (AdtU), secured an Rs 8 lakh grant under the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP) 5.0. The programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP). Vernovate ranked 26th among the selected startups after competing with thousands of applicants. Founded by Lungsom Lamnio, Aditya Singh, Ashutosh Pratap Singh, Debojyoti Paul and Amit Sharma, Vernovate had earlier received a Rs 5 lakh DST-NIDHI-iTBI Ignition Grant implemented by down town Venture Labs. The university said the achievement reflected its efforts to support young entrepreneurs through incubation, mentorship, industry collaboration and access to funding opportunities.

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