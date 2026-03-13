APW Files Complaint With PM Over Alleged Agricultural Machinery Price Fraud in Assam

Kalita alleged that M/s J K Engineering and Agro Service, located at VIP Road, Six Mile, Guwahati, and owned by Kamal Nath, supplied paddy threshers and power weeders to government agencies and farmer beneficiaries at prices significantly higher than prevailing market rates.

According to the complaint, the firm submitted exaggerated and manipulated quotations that allegedly misled authorities and resulted in financial losses to the government while generating undue benefit for the supplier. The complainant described the alleged actions as deliberate and fraudulent, aimed at siphoning public funds.

The complaint stated that the alleged acts could attract offences under Sections 420 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code, among other provisions.