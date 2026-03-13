APW Files Complaint With PM Over Alleged Agricultural Machinery Price Fraud in Assam

Assam Public Works (APW) has submitted a complaint to the Prime Minister of India alleging financial irregularities in the supply of agricultural machinery by a Guwahati-based firm under schemes of the Assam Agriculture Department.
The complaint was filed on behalf of APW by Ghanashyam Kalita, a resident of Zoo Road, Guwahati.
Also Read: Assam Public Works Seeks PM's Intervention in Fisheries Corruption Case
Kalita alleged that M/s J K Engineering and Agro Service, located at VIP Road, Six Mile, Guwahati, and owned by Kamal Nath, supplied paddy threshers and power weeders to government agencies and farmer beneficiaries at prices significantly higher than prevailing market rates.
According to the complaint, the firm submitted exaggerated and manipulated quotations that allegedly misled authorities and resulted in financial losses to the government while generating undue benefit for the supplier. The complainant described the alleged actions as deliberate and fraudulent, aimed at siphoning public funds.
The complaint stated that the alleged acts could attract offences under Sections 420 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code, among other provisions.
In a separate communication addressed to the Director General of Police, Kalita urged that the matter be referred to the Criminal Investigation Department or another appropriate investigating agency for registration of a case and further inquiry.
He requested the Prime Minister to order a detailed investigation and take action against the company and responsible officials if the allegations were found to be substantiated.