Assam Public Works Seeks PM's Intervention in Fisheries Corruption Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Aabhijeet Sharma, president of Assam Public Works (APW), wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging corruption against Dr Ramendra Ch. Barman, Deputy Director of the Directorate of Fisheries, Guwahati.

Sharma referred to CID PS Case No. 16/25 under Sections 120B/420/468/471/409 IPC and alleged that Dr Barman was involved in financial irregularities in the Fishery Mission Society under the Chief Minister’s Gramya Unnayan Yojna. He claimed that Rs 2.62 crore was illegally transferred to the accounts of a relative of Sanjay Tamuli with the direction of the Ramendra Ch. Barman. Later, Tamuli was arrested by CID. He further alleged that forensic examination confirmed Dr Barman’s signatures on fund release orders.

Sharma also stated that a departmental enquiry had been conducted and that departmental proceedings were underway, with a hearing held on February 23, 2026. He alleged that despite the ongoing CID and departmental enquiries, Dr Barman remained associated with major projects, including the Rs 800-crore ADB-SWIFT project and the Rs 250-crore JICA project.

APW urged the Prime Minister’s Office to order a detailed enquiry to prevent any alleged manipulation of the investigation.

