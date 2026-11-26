STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Archbishop Emeritus of Guwahati, Most Rev. Thomas Menamparampil, a renowned missionary and advocate of peace and reconciliation in the Northeast, died at the age of 90 at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednesday following a period of illness.

Born in Kerala in 1936, Menamparampil served as the first Archbishop of Guwahati from 1995 to 2012. He dedicated his life to promoting peace, communal harmony and reconciliation among communities across Assam and the Northeast.

In recognition of his contribution to peacebuilding, he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011. He also worked extensively to expand educational opportunities for young people across the Northeast, particularly in remote and conflict-affected areas.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over his demise, describing him as a man of deep faith and a tireless champion of peace who worked for community reconciliation and education across the region.