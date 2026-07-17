Pope Leo XIV Appoints Bishop Albert Hemrom Coadjutor Archbishop of Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Dr Albert Hemrom of the Diocese of Dibrugarh as the Coadjutor Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Guwahati. The Vatican announced the appointment on Thursday.

Born on February 27, 1969, at Konapathar in the Diocese of Dibrugarh, the 57-year-old bishop received his priestly formation at St Joseph's Minor Seminary, Dibrugarh, before studying Philosophy and Theology at Christ the King College and Oriens Theological College, Shillong. He was ordained a priest on April 25, 1999.

He earned a Licentiate in Canon Law from St. Peter's Pontifical Institute, Bengaluru, in 2003, and a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Lateran University, Rome, in 2014.

Over the years, Bishop Hemrom has served in several pastoral, academic and administrative roles, including Assistant Parish Priest at Rajabari; Prefect of Studies and Rector of St. Joseph's Minor Seminary, Judicial Vicar of the Diocesan Tribunal, Visiting Professor at Oriens Theological College, and Secretary of the Diocesan Commission for Laity and Family.

Pope Francis appointed him Coadjutor Bishop of Dibrugarh on December 2, 2018. He was ordained bishop on February 24, 2019, and later succeeded Bishop Joseph Aind, SDB, as the Bishop of Dibrugarh.

Established in 1992 by Pope St. John Paul II, the Archdiocese of Guwahati was elevated to a Metropolitan Archdiocese in 1995. It currently heads the ecclesiastical province comprising the dioceses of Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Diphu, Bongaigaon, Itanagar and Miao.

As Coadjutor Archbishop, Bishop Hemrom is expected to divide his time between Dibrugarh and Guwahati while assisting in the administration of the Archdiocese. Archbishop John Moolachira, who turns 75 in mid-December, is expected to retire in accordance with Church law, after which Bishop Hemrom is likely to succeed him as Metropolitan Archbishop of Guwahati.

The Vatican has not yet announced whether Bishop Hemrom will continue to administer the Diocese of Dibrugarh after assuming full charge in Guwahati or if a new bishop will be appointed for the diocese.

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