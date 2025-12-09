Are public toilets really usable?

Mixed responses as GMC pushes for better facilities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As concerns grow regarding the usability and hygiene of public toilets in Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified efforts to improve access and ensure cleaner sanitation facilities across the city. While some newly developed toilets are drawing positive responses, several older ones continue to face issues of disrepair and poor maintenance.

GMC has recently made public toilets mandatory for hotels and restaurants and is also constructing new facilities in busy commercial areas such as the Supermarket locality. It is placing special emphasis on women-friendly and differently abled-friendly designs, aiming to make sanitation accessible to all.

According to officials, toilets are being set up or upgraded in high-demand zones like Fancy Bazar, Nepali Mandir, Khanapara and Bhangagarh. Due to space constraints for standalone units in the city, the corporation also plans to build toilets inside temple, mosque and club premises.

However, the ground reality remains mixed. In several parts of the city, existing public toilets are found locked, damaged or in a state of disrepair, leaving citizens frustrated.

A local resident shared, “Maybe some toilets are good. I won’t completely blame GMC because our own people sometimes destroy the environment.”

Even as challenges persist, GMC officials say the push for more public toilets—especially in crowded marketplaces and transit points—is part of a broader mission to promote cleanliness and improve the city’s civic infrastructure. The corporation hopes that public cooperation, combined with regular maintenance, will help create a more hygienic Guwahati in the coming months.

