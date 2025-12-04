GMC launched Month-long special drive for building permits

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday launched a month-long special planning camp aimed at speeding up the processing of building permits and related clearances. The initiative was formally inaugurated by Mayor Mrigen Sarania.

Sarania said that the special drive, scheduled from December 3 to 31, was introduced to ensure quicker, more transparent and more efficient delivery of services related to building permits, occupancy certificates and regularization applications. Officials said the move was intended to ease procedural delays and support citizens in complying with approved construction norms.

Under the initiative, both pending and fresh applications would be processed on an accelerated basis. Applicants were advised to submit their documents through registered technical professionals, such as architects and civil engineers, and to track the progress of their applications online. Each proposal would first undergo scrutiny by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority for adherence to planning regulations, including zoning rules, floor-area ratio, building height, setbacks and land ownership records. Once planning approval was granted, GMC would issue the final set of clearances, covering fire safety, army permissions, groundwater regulations and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) compliance.

The Mayor urged architects, engineers, builders and residents to extend full cooperation, noting that the special camp aimed to improve civic services and encourage proper regularization of structures across the city.

Alongside the planning camp, GMC also intensified its post-monsoon mosquito-control measures. Forty fogging machines were deployed across Guwahati, supported by 120 power sprayers distributed among 60 municipal wards. Officials said larvicidal treatment using Temephos was being carried out by trained personnel in drains, stagnant water pockets, low-lying areas and in and around key devotional sites such as the Kamakhya and Sukleswar temples. The operations were intended to destroy mosquito larvae before they matured into adults, as part of the corporation’s efforts to curb vector-borne diseases in the city.

GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phookan and Additional Commissioner Dr Dhrubajyoti Hazarika also attended the event.

