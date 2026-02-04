AREIDA Hails Infrastructure Push in Union Budget, Flags Affordable Housing Gap

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers' Association (AREIDA) on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget's continued emphasis on infrastructure spending, describing it as a significant positive for the real estate sector, while expressing disappointment over the absence of concrete measures to support affordable housing.

AREIDA president P.K. Sharma said the government's sustained investment in highways, metro networks, logistics corridors, railways and urban infrastructure would greatly enhance connectivity, open up new growth corridors and support long-term urban development.

He said the Budget's recognition of cities as engines of economic growth was both timely and essential in the context of rapid urbanization. Sharma noted that the focus on Tier II and Tier III cities, as well as temple towns, backed by allocations for modern infrastructure and basic amenities, was encouraging.

According to AREIDA, the Budget sought to further unlock urban economic potential through the mapping of city economic regions and by strengthening urban development frameworks.

Welcoming the announcement of an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund, Sharma said the move would help boost confidence among private developers during the construction and infrastructure development phase. He said the fund's provision of partial credit guarantees to lenders would mitigate risks and encourage greater private sector participation.

AREIDA also appreciated the measures aimed at improving ease of doing business, including faster approvals, simplified processes and increased digitization. Sharma said these reforms could significantly reduce project timelines and holding costs, ultimately benefiting both developers and homebuyers.

However, the association expressed concern over the lack of targeted policy measures for affordable housing in the Budget.

