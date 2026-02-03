Assam: ACS filed FIR against CM Sarma over alleged hate speech

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Civil Society (ACS) on Monday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Latasil Police Station against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he delivered a series of hate-filled and provocative speeches targeting Bengali-origin Assamese Muslims.

The FIR was filed by Assam Civil Society president Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, working president Professor Abdul Mannan, and executive member Abdur Rahim Sikdar. The Officer-in-Charge of Latasil Police Station acknowledged receipt of the complaint and registered it vide GDE No. 25 dated February 2, 2026.

The complainants submitted an 18-page written complaint along with relevant newspaper clippings and a pen drive containing video clips of the alleged statements as supporting evidence. The complaint invokes Sections 192, 196, 197, 299, 302, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging that the statements constitute punishable offences under these provisions. The complainants have urged the police to register a case and initiate appropriate legal action in line with Supreme Court directives against hate speech, in the interest of maintaining public order and communal harmony.

Also read: Assam Pushes Back Eight Illegal Infiltrators from Cachar