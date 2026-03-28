Army Jawan Escapes Unhurt as Motorcycle Catches Fire in Guwahati

A motorcycle caught fire on a busy stretch in Guwahati's Patharquarry area on Friday, sending locals into a panic before the blaze was brought under control by residents and traffic police personnel.
The rider, an Army jawan posted at the Narengi Army camp, escaped the incident without any injuries.
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According to reports, the jawan had just refuelled his motorcycle at a petrol pump in Patharquarry and was on his way back when the bike caught fire near Patharquarry Tiniali.
Sensing danger, he quickly stopped the vehicle and ran to a nearby hotel to get water.
Before he could return, the motorcycle's fuel tank exploded with a loud bang, engulfing the entire vehicle in flames. The fire also spread to vegetation in the surrounding area.
Local residents responded quickly and, along with personnel from Satgaon Traffic Police, managed to bring the fire under control.
An official from Noonmati Police Station said the blaze likely started from a spark at the plug when the rider attempted to kick-start the motorcycle. A formal investigation into the incident is currently underway.