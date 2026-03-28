Army Jawan Escapes Unhurt as Motorcycle Catches Fire in Guwahati

According to reports, the jawan had just refuelled his motorcycle at a petrol pump in Patharquarry and was on his way back when the bike caught fire near Patharquarry Tiniali.

Sensing danger, he quickly stopped the vehicle and ran to a nearby hotel to get water.

Before he could return, the motorcycle's fuel tank exploded with a loud bang, engulfing the entire vehicle in flames. The fire also spread to vegetation in the surrounding area.