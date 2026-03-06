Pedestrian killed in motorcycle hit-and-run in Bilasipara

A CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: A tragic road accident took place in Bilasipara, claiming the life of a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at Nathpara in Ward No. 5 of Bilasipara town, where a speeding motorcycle reportedly hit the pedestrian. The deceased has been identified as Pradip Nath (60). He died on the spot due to the severe impact of the collision. The motorcycle involved in the accident bears registration number AS-17L-2041.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and later took it to the police station for further legal procedures.

