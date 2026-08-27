AROHAN Scheme Flags Off Career Guidance Tour for 276 Class X Students Across Kamrup District

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra on Wednesday flagged off an exposure visit for 276 Class X students under the AROHAN Scheme (2026-27), aimed at providing career guidance, motivation and exposure to leading academic and scientific institutions.

The four-day visit, organised under Samagra Shiksha, Kamrup, will continue from August 26 to 29. The students, selected as mentees under Batch 4 of the scheme, include 98 boys and 178 girls from across the district.

Flagging off the team at PWD (IB), Hajo Road, Amingaon, DC Mishra encouraged the students to make the most of the opportunity and described the visit as an important learning experience. He said the exposure would help the students gain a broader understanding of career opportunities and motivate them to work towards a bright future.

On the first day, the students will visit the Guwahati Planetarium and Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan before staying at IIT Guwahati. The second day will focus on science, technology and medicine, with visits and interactive sessions at AIIMS Guwahati, IIT Guwahati, IIIT Bongora and Tech City, Bongora.

The third day will combine conservation, defence and culture, with visits to the Assam State Zoo and Narangi Military Station, where the students will witness an artillery display and attend a motivational briefing. The day will conclude with a cultural programme at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra.

On the final day, the students will attend career counselling sessions at the Assam Administrative Staff College and visit the National Science Centre.

The initiative seeks to broaden the students’ horizons by providing them with direct exposure to academic, scientific, administrative and professional institutions.

Additional District Commissioner (Education) Geetashri Lachit, SDO (S) Debasish Borthakur, Inspector of Schools Tapan Kalita, accompanying teachers and officials of the district education department were present at the flag-off ceremony.

Also Read: 58 Hojai students begin Arohan educational tour to IIT and AIIMS in Guwahati