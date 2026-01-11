Around 700 MT of imported fish to arrive in Guwahati for Uruka

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Uruka, the community feast marking the eve of Magh Bihu, just around the corner, Assam is gearing up for a massive influx of fish from outside the state to meet festive demand. Around 1,800–2,000 metric tonnes (MT) of imported fish are expected to arrive across Assam on Uruka day, in addition to locally sourced fish.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Kajal Paul Choudhury, secretary of the Brihattar Guwahati Paikary Mas Becha-Kina Somobai Samiti Ltd (BGPAMKSSL), said the GMC Wholesale Fish Market at Betkuchi is fully prepared to cater to the surge in demand. Of the total imports, around 700 MT of fish will be supplied to Guwahati alone.

Imported fish are being transported to Assam by trucks from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, by trains from Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Choudhury said fish consignments on Uruka day will be 10–12 times higher than on normal days. Usually, Guwahati receives four to six fish trucks daily, each carrying about 300 cartons of 40 kg each, amounting to 48–72 MT of imported fish per day. However, for Uruka, wholesale markets have already booked 50–60 trucks, translating to 600–720 MT of fish from outside the state. At the state level, the imported varieties include rohu, catla, chital, grass carp, pabhoi, hilsa, roopchanda, kos, among others.

On prices, Choudhury said rates vary depending on size of the fish. He added that since larger-sized fish have been ordered, prices are likely to increase on Uruka day. He further said that when the imported fishes will arrive in our market then there will be an auction for per carton. He said that the administration needs to keep an eye on the malpractice by a section of fish traders who sell imported fishes like rohu, chital, katla, etc., under the ‘local brand’ during the Uruka.

The large-scale imports underline Assam’s continued dependence on other states to meet festive demand, even as local fish production has shown gradual improvement.

