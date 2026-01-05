Guwahati: Community fishing festival begins at Deepor Beel ahead of Uruka

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The historic Deepor Beel in Azara resonated with festivity and tradition on Sunday as locals celebrated the age-old community fishing festival on the eve of the Assamese festival of Uruka.

Held annually, the festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from fishing communities living along the beel. This year, more than 300 boats ventured into the vast wetland, with nearly a thousand fishermen taking part in the traditional fishing practice that has been passed down through generations.

Preparations for the event began weeks in advance, with fishermen repairing boats, mending nets and arranging fishing equipment. Their efforts were rewarded with a bountiful catch of around 2.5 quintals of fish, including popular varieties such as rohu, bhakua and catla.

Beyond its cultural significance, the community fishing festival plays a crucial role in sustaining the livelihoods of local fishermen. Traditionally, the fish caught during the festival are sold directly to buyers at the beel, often without precise weighing. On Sunday, hundreds of locals lined the banks of Deepor Beel to purchase fresh fish straight from the fishermen, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The festival has also reportedly led to a rise in fish prices this season, reflecting both the demand and the importance of the event for the local economy. As Deepor Beel once again turned into a hub of activity, the community fishing festival highlighted the enduring bond between tradition, livelihood and community life in Assam.

