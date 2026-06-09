ARPA seeks Rajdhani stop at Kamakhya junction, demands better rail connectivity for Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a stoppage for Rajdhani Express trains at Kamakhya Junction and undertake a comprehensive review of railway connectivity between Assam, the Northeast and New Delhi.

In a memorandum submitted to the Railway Minister on Sunday, ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma highlighted what the association described as a persistent disparity in premium railway services available to the Northeast compared to other regions of the country.

The association stated that while Guwahati serves as the gateway to the seven Northeastern states and functions as the region's principal rail hub, the number of train services connecting Guwahati with New Delhi remains significantly lower than those operating between several other major cities and the national capital.

According to ARPA, around 37 trains run between Patna and New Delhi, whereas only about 13 trains connect Guwahati and New Delhi. The association also pointed out that premium services such as Rajdhani and Duronto Expresses are comparatively fewer for passengers from the Northeast.

Drawing attention to Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, ARPA noted that the train halts at both Patliputra and Danapur stations in Bihar, despite the two stations being only about six kilometres apart. In contrast, the train does not stop at Kamakhya Junction, which is located roughly six kilometres from Guwahati Railway Station.

The association argued that the absence of a stoppage at Kamakhya causes inconvenience to passengers from Lower Assam and adjoining areas, forcing them to travel to Guwahati Railway Station, often during early morning hours, resulting in additional expenses, congestion and loss of time.

ARPA further stated that all Rajdhani Express trains originating from the Northeast bypass Kamakhya Junction despite the station's growing importance and its strategic location for serving passengers from western and lower Assam.

The association has requested the Railway Ministry to introduce immediate Rajdhani Express stoppages at Kamakhya Junction, review premium train connectivity between Assam and New Delhi, ensure equitable allocation of railway services for the Northeast, and take measures to reduce congestion at Guwahati Railway Station through better utilization of Kamakhya Junction.

Expressing hope for a positive response, ARPA said the demands reflect the long-standing aspirations of rail passengers across Assam and the wider Northeast region.

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