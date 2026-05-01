Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Vande Bharat Express train service from Jammu to Srinagar

JAMMU: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the direct 20-coach Vande Bharat Express train service between Jammu and Srinagar.

The direct train service from Jammu to Srinagar will be available to the public from May 2.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Minister of State (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, were present during the flag-off ceremony.

The direct train service from Jammu to Srinagar will give a boost to tourism, reduce travel time between the twin capitals, in addition to providing an all-weather alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that frequently gets closed due to shooting stones, landslides, etc., especially during bad weather.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train service between Katra town in Jammu division and Srinagar on June 6, 2025. The same service has now been extended to Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

The laying of the rail link across the Pir Panjal mountains has been the toughest project ever undertaken and completed by the Indian Railways.

The modern 20-coach Vande Bharat train commenced its maiden journey from Jammu Tawi on Thursday, traversing the route up to Srinagar while connecting the challenging geographical terrains of the Valley.

"A train from Srinagar has also started moving towards Jammu simultaneously today," officials said.

The inaugural Vande Bharat train, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and comprising 20 coaches, will cover a total distance of 267 kilometres. The Jammu-Srinagar train service -- scheduled to start on May 2 -- will operate six days a week. There will be no train service on this route on Tuesdays.

"Constructed using indigenous technology, this Vande Bharat Express will offer passengers a world-class travel experience," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said.

"It features amenities such as the 'Kavach' safety system for passenger security, a GPS-based information system, and comfortable rotating seats. This service will not only reduce travel time, but also provide a massive boost to the local economy and tourism," he added. The extension of the Vande Bharat to Jammu Tawi is the latest milestone in a decade-long effort to transform railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The Udhampur-Katra section was commissioned in 2014. (IANS)

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