ARPU slams Assam Pharmacy Council over contractual registrar appointment amid pending court cases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pharmacy Council has come under criticism over allegations that it is preparing to appoint a registrar on a contractual basis despite matters concerning the council remaining pending before the Gauhati High Court.

The allegation was raised by the central committee of the Assam Registered Pharmacists’ Union (ARPU). Its chief adviser Dr Kamal Hassan alleged that the council was preparing to appoint a registrar for one year, with an honorarium of Rs 65,000 per month. An interview for the post has been scheduled for August 29, according to an advertisement issued on August 20.

ARPU alleged that the council was taking decisions on financial matters despite the matter being pending before the court and claimed that the latest move amounted to a violation of the court’s directions.

The union also alleged irregularities concerning internships for students pursuing pharmacy degree and diploma courses. It claimed that despite the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) issuing notices to heads of institutions, a section of the Assam Pharmacy Council had not facilitated internships for students at government and private hospitals accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH).

ARPU has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in the matter.

Several cases relating to the disputed election of the Assam Pharmacy Council are currently pending before the Gauhati High Court, including cases numbered 992/24, 560/26, 6212/25, 6936/25 and 941/26.

Also Read: Assam: DME Orders Medical Colleges to Notify Pharmacy Council Before D.Pharm Internships