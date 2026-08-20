Assam: DME Orders Medical Colleges to Notify Pharmacy Council Before D.Pharm Internships

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has directed all government medical colleges and hospitals in the state to strictly comply with the order to inform the Assam Pharmacy Council (APC) in writing before allowing or commencing hospital internships or practical training for D.Pharm students.

The DME's directive follows communications from the Assam Pharmacy Council and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) last month, providing approval to National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)-accredited hospitals for practical training of D.Pharm students under Regulation 18 of the Education Regulations, 2020.

The DME said the move is aimed at ensuring transparency, uniformity and proper verification of pharmacy training certificates across Assam.

The Assam Pharmacy Council had also highlighted an observation of a committee constituted by the Medical Education & Research Department, which found that a number of pharmacists were holding certificates from unreliable institutions outside the state. The committee had recommended strengthening verification mechanisms to ensure the credibility of pharmacy qualifications.

According to the DME order, medical colleges attached to or associated with NABH-accredited hospitals must inform the Assam Pharmacy Council before admitting any pharmacy student for hospital internship or practical training.

The order further states that no D.Pharm student should be admitted for such training until the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) being prepared by the Council is finalised and circulated.

Medical colleges have also been instructed to maintain records of all communications sent to the Pharmacy Council along with acknowledgements, wherever received.

The DME has additionally asked colleges and hospitals to nominate representatives to participate in meetings convened by the Assam Pharmacy Council with NABH-accredited hospitals before finalising the SOP.

All principals and superintendents of government medical colleges and hospitals have been directed to treat the matter as a priority and ensure strict compliance.

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