Artiste Marshall Baruah repaints Zubeen mural at Ganeshguri in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Artiste Marshall Baruah repainted singer Zubeen Garg's mural at Ganeshguri on Thursday evening, a day after a portion of the portrait was whitewashed, triggering widespread outrage across Assam.

Baruah recreated the mural at the same location and criticised the removal of the artwork, questioning how anyone could erase the image of one of the state's most celebrated cultural icons. He also appealed to members of the public to gather at the site in support of the initiative.

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