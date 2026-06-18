Zubeen Garg’s Pet Dog Echo Goes Missing from Jonali Studio, Family Appeals for Help

Guwahati: A pet dog named Echo, belonging to singer Zubeen Garg, has gone missing from the Jonali Studio in Guwahati, prompting an urgent appeal from his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, Garima Saikia Garg stated that Echo was last seen at the studio during the early hours of the morning. According to her, the dog was playing with the other pets at the studio and was confirmed to be present until around 5 am.

She said that caretakers Amrit and Manoj had seen Echo during their routine early morning check. However, when they woke up again at around 7 am, they discovered that the dog was no longer with the others.

Garima Saikia Garg noted that a section of the studio’s boundary wall is relatively low and that Echo had recently learned to cross it. She suggested that the dog may have wandered onto the road and lost its way, or that it may have been taken away by someone.

Describing Echo as a crossbreed of a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle, she said the dog is off-white in colour and appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information regarding its whereabouts.

The social media post also included a photograph of Echo and a video showing Zubeen Garg affectionately playing with the dog at the studio, highlighting the close bond between the singer and his pet.

Anyone who spots Echo or has information that may help trace the dog is requested to contact the family immediately.