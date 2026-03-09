Arya Vidyapeeth College Marks Women's Day Eve With Talk on Women and Spirituality
The Women Cell of Arya Vidyapeeth College in Guwahati organised a programme on the eve of International Women's Day under the theme "Give to Gain," bringing together students and faculty for a discussion centred on the role and inner strength of women in society.
Principal Pradip Kumar Bhattacharya felicitated the guest speaker at the outset, while Women Cell convenor Ranju Medhi delivered the welcome address.
The highlight of the event was a talk by Changmai on "Nari and Spirituality," which explored the strength, resilience, and spiritual depth that women bring to society.
Around 88 students and 25 faculty members attended the programme. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Chansal Baruah.