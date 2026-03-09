Arya Vidyapeeth College Marks Women's Day Eve With Talk on Women and Spirituality

The Women Cell of Arya Vidyapeeth College in Guwahati organised a programme on the eve of International Women's Day under the theme "Give to Gain," bringing together students and faculty for a discussion centred on the role and inner strength of women in society.

Principal Pradip Kumar Bhattacharya felicitated the guest speaker at the outset, while Women Cell convenor Ranju Medhi delivered the welcome address.

